American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26, Zacks reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 6.96%. American Public Education updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to -0.130–0.040 EPS.

American Public Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.66 million, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair raised American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Insider Transactions at American Public Education

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $81,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,783.71. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

