C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $6.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.95. 2,228,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,125. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $81.39 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average is $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

