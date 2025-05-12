Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 28.5%

NYSE BW traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $0.64. 4,742,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,151. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.76. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

