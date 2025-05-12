Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canada One Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Canada One Mining

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.

