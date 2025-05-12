Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$41.35 and last traded at C$33.86, with a volume of 17684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.37.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 6.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Business Partners

About Brookfield Business Partners

In related news, Director Anne Ruth Herkes acquired 646 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,849.30. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

