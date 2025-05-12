Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in TransDigm Group stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $42.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,415.96. The company had a trading volume of 473,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,656. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,353.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,321.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,488.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.99 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,490.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total value of $27,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,046,584.64. The trade was a 71.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total transaction of $72,672,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $31,801,615.80. This represents a 69.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,135 shares of company stock worth $240,122,586. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.