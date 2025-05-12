Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Posted by on May 12th, 2025

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYSGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.23, Zacks reports.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,036. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $973.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MLYS shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MLYS

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,296,296 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,499,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,280,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,780,688.50. This represents a 43.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,319 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $186,738.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,511,302.91. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,567 over the last 90 days. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Read More

Earnings History for Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.