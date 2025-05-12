Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of VAC stock traded up $5.38 on Monday, hitting $70.03. The company had a trading volume of 817,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,138. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $102.39.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,458.20. The trade was a 8.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

