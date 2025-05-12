Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Trading Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 2,943,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,305,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Down 3.8%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

The stock has a market cap of $543.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $823,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $56,000. Allium Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 571.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,073 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.