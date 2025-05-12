Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Trading 50% Higher – Time to Buy?

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) shot up 50% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 286,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 206,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Macarthur Minerals Stock Up 50.0%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

