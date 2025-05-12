Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Announces Earnings Results

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 54.46%.

Assertio Stock Up 0.9%

Assertio stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,300. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Assertio has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Assertio from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $1.75 price target on Assertio in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

