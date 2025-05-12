Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $141.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.21.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $7.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,419,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,593. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.04. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $183.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

