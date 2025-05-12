Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, Zacks reports. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.39% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SCM traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.23. 147,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,561. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $375.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SCM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

