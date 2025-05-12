Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Shares of VLO traded up $7.55 on Monday, reaching $130.48. 4,135,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,562. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $167.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 34.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,196 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

