Barclays Increases HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $32.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

HF Sinclair stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.34. 4,099,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,344,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 645.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $41,317,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,116,000 after buying an additional 1,126,825 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

