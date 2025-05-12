Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Rapid7 stock on April 7th.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

RPD traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,807. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.06. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $44.48.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.22). Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. Equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $290,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,774.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 717.5% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 150,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 131,761 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 11,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

