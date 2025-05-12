StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Raised to $15.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

StoneCo Stock Performance

StoneCo stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,063,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $625.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Covestor Ltd raised its position in StoneCo by 40.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 998.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 22,082 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,640,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in StoneCo by 484.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,472,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,874,000 after buying an additional 3,707,941 shares during the period. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

