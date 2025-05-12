Barclays Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $6.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UAA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 7th. KGI Securities began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.87.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UAA traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,855,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,549,200. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.54. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

