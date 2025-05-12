Barrington Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LINC

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.32. 462,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,896. The firm has a market cap of $673.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $119.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.