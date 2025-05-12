Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.94), with a volume of 11909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.04).

Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £136.77 million, a PE ratio of -1,183.33 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.35.

Unicorn AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.67%. Unicorn AIM VCT’s payout ratio is presently -11,666.67%.

Insider Activity

About Unicorn AIM VCT

In other news, insider Julian Bartlett purchased 43,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £40,179.16 ($53,387.14). Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

