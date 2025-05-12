Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 36012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.
Separately, Desjardins raised their price objective on Colabor Group from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.
Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.
