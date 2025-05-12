Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 36012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins raised their price objective on Colabor Group from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Colabor Group

Colabor Group Price Performance

Colabor Group Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$78.73 million, a PE ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

(Get Free Report)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.