Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,333,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 5,024,754 shares.The stock last traded at $6.75 and had previously closed at $6.71.

AEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1992 per share. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Aegon by 1,136.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aegon by 526.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

