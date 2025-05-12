Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 3,647,763 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 634% from the average session volume of 496,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Talon Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Talon Metals from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st.
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
