Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.05 and last traded at $123.50, with a volume of 14567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NIC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $34,578.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,868.68. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,975 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $469,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,831.36. The trade was a 11.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,269 shares of company stock worth $1,987,986. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 170.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,586,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

