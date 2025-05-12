MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. MeridianLink updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

MeridianLink Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:MLNK traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.85. 208,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,136. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. MeridianLink has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

