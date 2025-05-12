Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 104.02%.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of BLNK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.86. 3,411,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,559,839. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.34.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $1.00 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.04.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.