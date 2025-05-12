Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Sells 5,997 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $408,155.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,259.20. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $437,598.00.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 617,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 28,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,200,000 after buying an additional 57,693 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 24,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “mixed” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

