Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Shares of ACHC traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.84. 3,426,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,715. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $82.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

