Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Jun Choo Sells 11,725 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) COO Jun Choo sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $806,328.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,891.22. This represents a 8.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jun Choo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Monday, May 12th, Jun Choo sold 10,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $706,500.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $99,248.44.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $3.30 on Monday, hitting $70.08. 617,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

View Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.