MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang Sells 4,944 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $586,308.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,850.81. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Donghyun Thomas Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 30th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,471 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $647,100.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.61. 1,687,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,494. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.88. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

