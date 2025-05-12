Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 11.2%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $71.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $709.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,811. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $572.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $619.85. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,589,000 after buying an additional 86,853 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,136,000 after buying an additional 132,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.83.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

