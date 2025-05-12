Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.430-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.0 million-$213.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.2 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.780-1.91 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.74.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPD

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,808. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.22). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a net margin of 3.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,774.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.