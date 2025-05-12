Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Acquires 601 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 601 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,296 ($43.79) per share, for a total transaction of £19,808.96 ($26,320.70).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

On Tuesday, April 1st, Tadeu Marroco sold 31,544 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($42.28), for a total transaction of £1,003,730.08 ($1,333,683.34).

On Wednesday, March 26th, Tadeu Marroco sold 9,555 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,136 ($41.67), for a total transaction of £299,644.80 ($398,146.16).

On Wednesday, March 5th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,074 ($40.85) per share, for a total transaction of £153.70 ($204.23).

British American Tobacco Stock Down 3.3%

BATS traded down GBX 105.32 ($1.40) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,086 ($41.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,758,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,970,739. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,228.78 ($29.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,416 ($45.39). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,162.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,027.33.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

British American Tobacco ( LON:BATS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 364.30 ($4.84) earnings per share for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a negative net margin of 52.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 361.5079365 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 60.06 ($0.80) per share. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $58.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.08%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.