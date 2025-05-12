DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.200-11.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.29. 1,275,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,697. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita has a 12-month low of $131.44 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.83.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

