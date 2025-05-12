Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on May 12th, 2025

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVSTGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10, Zacks reports. Microvast had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%.

Microvast Stock Up 8.6%

MVST traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.39. 16,401,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,722,885. The company has a market cap of $778.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Microvast has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MVST

Microvast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Read More

Earnings History for Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.