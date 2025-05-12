Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10, Zacks reports. Microvast had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%.

Microvast Stock Up 8.6%

MVST traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.39. 16,401,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,722,885. The company has a market cap of $778.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Microvast has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

