Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in STAG Industrial stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 204.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 187.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG Industrial

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

