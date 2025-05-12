Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.75 and last traded at $39.84. Approximately 6,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 8,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Nayax from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair raised shares of Nayax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Get Nayax alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NYAX

Nayax Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Nayax

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.16 and a beta of 0.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nayax by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,183,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in Nayax by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 416,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 67,276 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Nayax by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,441 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at $1,906,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nayax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.