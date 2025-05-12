MJP Associates Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,972,180. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,591 shares of company stock worth $132,515,581 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.4%

Netflix stock opened at $1,139.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $984.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $934.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,164.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. StockNews.com cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,084.91.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

