LRI Investments LLC Sells 143 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LRI Investments LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,287,823,000 after buying an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $5,019,087,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,582,568,000 after acquiring an additional 82,564 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,084.91.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,139.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $984.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $934.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,164.00. The company has a market cap of $485.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,972,180. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,591 shares of company stock valued at $132,515,581. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.