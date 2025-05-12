Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,131 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.6% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $110,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $208.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $979.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.95 and a 200 day moving average of $197.68.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

