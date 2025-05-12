Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Shares Up 12.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$155.00 to C$160.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Shopify traded as high as C$147.52 and last traded at C$143.53. 1,676,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,325,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$127.98.
Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Shopify
Insider Buying and Selling
Shopify Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$131.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$146.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Tech Bears Should Jump on These 3 Inverse ETFs
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 5 Reasons the Rebound in Microchip Technology Stock Is Real
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Rocket Lab: Earnings Miss But Neutron Momentum Holds
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.