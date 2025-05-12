Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Advanced Micro Devices stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,310,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,464,136. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a PE ratio of 108.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.