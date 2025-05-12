Colin Webster Sells 7,041 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 7,041 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.58, for a total transaction of C$264,571.21.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI traded down C$2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$35.00. The company had a trading volume of 368,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,261. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.67. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$20.65 and a 12-month high of C$42.97. The stock has a market cap of C$10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.50.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

