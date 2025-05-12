Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 35,500 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 5.02. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $224.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $105.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVRO. Piper Sandler raised Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.85 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.85 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $4.00 to $5.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.36.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

