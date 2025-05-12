Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Shares Purchased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KYTX. Gilead Sciences Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,387,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 326,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ KYTX opened at $2.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.17. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $17.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

