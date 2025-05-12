JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Issues Earnings Results

JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

JSB Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JFWV remained flat at $98.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. JSB Financial has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.02.

Get JSB Financial alerts:

JSB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JSB Financial’s previous dividend of $1.20. JSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

JSB Financial Company Profile

JSB Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.