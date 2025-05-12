Top Manufacturing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 11th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, D-Wave Quantum, Salesforce, Microchip Technology, and Exxon Mobil are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories of raw materials, work-in-progress items and finished goods held by a manufacturing company. They represent the physical inputs needed at each stage of production as well as the outputs awaiting sale. Proper management of these stocks is critical for balancing production flow, minimizing carrying costs and meeting customer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $176.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,563,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,868,998. The company has a market capitalization of $916.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.57.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 161,356,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,613,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,322,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847,947. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.33 and its 200 day moving average is $307.22.

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

MCHP traded up $6.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,358,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,364. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,988,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,586,857. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.15. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $464.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

