SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04, Zacks reports. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.26%.

SK Telecom Price Performance

Shares of SKM stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

