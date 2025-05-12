Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ ASND traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.35. The company had a trading volume of 128,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.12 and a 200 day moving average of $141.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $111.09 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

