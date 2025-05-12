Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 118.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 229,293 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 920,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,110.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 205,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 188,446 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.52%.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,931.92. The trade was a 1.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

View Our Latest Report on APLE

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.